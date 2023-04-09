Man appears in court charged with murder as woman killed in Limerick is named
News

Man appears in court charged with murder as woman killed in Limerick is named

Geila Ibram (Image: An Garda Síochána)

A MAN has appeared in court in Belfast charged with the murder of a woman in Limerick.

Geila Ibram, 27, was found dead at a residential property in Limerick City on Tuesday, April 4, having sustained a fatal attack.

On Saturday, 26-year-old Habib Shamel appeared via video-link at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with Ms Ibram's murder.

The court heard how, on Tuesday morning, Shamel had arranged a 'sexual encounter' with Ms Ibram, before arriving at her property at around 1.30pm.

He left just under two minutes later, during which time Ms Ibram sustained numerous stab wounds to her neck, face and abdomen.

Shamel fled to Northern Ireland but was arrested by the PSNI in south Belfast on Thursday.

He was denied bail and will appear in court again on May 2.

