Pair wanted in connection with attempted murder may be in Ireland
Michael Galbraith, left, and Thomas Galbraith (Images: Warwickshire Police)

TWO men wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Warwickshire, England may be in Ireland.

Michael Galbraith, 26, and 23-year-old Thomas Galbraith are being sought in connection with the incident in Nuneaton on May 9.

The men have links with Warwickshire, the West Midlands, Kent and Bedfordshire in England, as well as in the southern region of Ireland.

Michael Galbraith is described as being 6' 3" in height and of heavy build, while Thomas Galbraith is described as being 5' 8" in height and of medium build.

The appeal from Warwickshire Police comes after they revealed a man from Ireland had been charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident.

James Galbraith, 28, of Limerick, has also been charged with threats to kill following his arrest during a raid on a Traveller site at Woodside Park in Warwickshire last Thursday.

Another man, 20-year-old Anthony Galbraith of Woodside Park, has also been charged with attempted murder.

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear before Warwick Crown Court on June 20.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Galbraith or Thomas Galbraith are asked to contact 999 immediately.

Those calling from Ireland are asked to call +44 1926 415000.

