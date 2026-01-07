Man appears in court charged with murder of Co. Donegal businessman
News

Man appears in court charged with murder of Co. Donegal businessman

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Co. Donegal businessman.

Michael Maloney, 32, of Loughross Point in Ard an Rátha appeared at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday in connection with the death of Stephen McCahill.

The 66-year-old publican was found dead following an assault at his Ardara home in the early hours of Monday, January 5.

Mr Maloney, a nephew of Mr McCahill through marriage, was subsequently arrested at a second location.

The court heard Mr Maloney made no reply when charged.

Mr Maloney's solicitor made an application for legal aid on behalf of his client and requested he have access to previously prescribed medication.

Mr Maloney, a well-known musician, was remanded into custody to appear again at Letterkenny District Court via videolink on Monday, January 12.

