Man arrested after police attacked during second night of disorder in Belfast

A MAN has been arrested following a second night of violence in the Broadway area of South Belfast.

On Monday, petrol and paint bombs were thrown at officers and vehicles by groups of up to 50 young people, with the disorder continuing into the early hours.

According to police, trouble flared once again last night, with paint, bottles and a number of petrol bombs thrown at officers.

While police have arrested one man, aged 38, Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay said most of those involved in the disorder were young people.

"Once again we are thankful that no police officers or members of the public were injured however we must be clear, this disorder, which lasted into the early hours of this morning, is completely unacceptable," he said.

"We estimate that around 40 people, most of whom were young teens, were involved and I would urge those young people, and their parents or guardians, to really take time to think about what the consequences of this behaviour could be.

"The implications for your future could be immense.

"Local officers will continue to patrol the area tonight and we will also continue to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to prevent further disorder and disruption."

Speaking after Monday's disorder, Kate Nicholl of the Alliance Party condemned recent attacks on police.

"I am disgusted, disappointed and angry at this," said the MLA for South Belfast.

"What possesses people to go out and carry out such attacks on those who are there to protect us?

"My thoughts are with all the officers who were attacked in this horrendous incident and I am thankful none were injured."