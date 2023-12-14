Man arrested after woman dies following horror collision on Irish road
News

Man arrested after woman dies following horror collision on Irish road

A MAN has been arrested after a woman died following a horror collision on an Irish road.

The pedestrian, who was aged 20, died following the incident which happened on the Belfast Road in Lisbellaw, Fermanagh at around 6.50pm last night.

This morning PSNI officers confirmed the woman had died from her injuries.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

The police force has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam or other footage in the area at the time to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1600 13/12/23,” they stated.

See More: Fermanagh

Related

Man, 52, arrested over IRA graffiti at site of 1987 Enniskillen bomb
News 1 week ago

Man, 52, arrested over IRA graffiti at site of 1987 Enniskillen bomb

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish pub's tear-jerking Christmas ad dubbed 'better than John Lewis' as it goes viral
News 2 weeks ago

Irish pub's tear-jerking Christmas ad dubbed 'better than John Lewis' as it goes viral

By: Gerard Donaghy

Funerals held for rally drivers who died at Sligo event
News 4 months ago

Funerals held for rally drivers who died at Sligo event

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Murderer who threatened to rape his victim's fiancée is jailed for 15 years
News 15 hours ago

Murderer who threatened to rape his victim's fiancée is jailed for 15 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

Extra tour dates added following success of exhibition documenting Irish community in Britain
News 1 day ago

Extra tour dates added following success of exhibition documenting Irish community in Britain

By: Fiona Audley

Christmas crackdown on retail theft crime in Ireland launched by Gardai
News 1 day ago

Christmas crackdown on retail theft crime in Ireland launched by Gardai

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made after man dies following stabbing attack in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Arrest made after man dies following stabbing attack in Dublin

By: Irish Post

Appeal for information after man dies following collision in Antrim
News 1 day ago

Appeal for information after man dies following collision in Antrim

By: Irish Post