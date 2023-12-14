Man arrested after woman dies following horror collision on Irish road

A MAN has been arrested after a woman died following a horror collision on an Irish road.

The pedestrian, who was aged 20, died following the incident which happened on the Belfast Road in Lisbellaw, Fermanagh at around 6.50pm last night.

This morning PSNI officers confirmed the woman had died from her injuries.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

The police force has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam or other footage in the area at the time to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1600 13/12/23,” they stated.