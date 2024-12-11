Man arrested after woman left in critical condition following Co. Galway assault

A MAN has been arrested after a woman was left in a critical condition following an assault in Co. Galway.

The incident occurred at around 7pm on Monday at a residence in Ballinasloe.

Gardaí said the woman, aged in her 50s, sustained serious injuries in the assault.

"The injured woman was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital where she remains in a critical condition," read a garda statement.

"A man (50s) has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in the county."

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.