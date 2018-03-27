Two mothers killed in Galway crash while out walking laid to rest
A PAIR of close friends who died when they were struck by a car while out walking in Co. Galway have been laid to rest.

Maureen Dooley and Deirdre Kilmartin, both in their mid-50s, were killed when a car collided with a second vehicle and careened into them in Ballinasloe on Thursday the 22nd March.

The mothers and pair of friends were tragically pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Station Road at around 6 pm.

The women were both married with children and were prominent figures in the local community in Ballinasloe.

Ms Kilmartin worked at a local veterinary surgery and is survived by her husband and two children.

Ms Dooley was mathematics teacher at Marist College, Athlone. She is survived by her husband and three children.

The funeral for Maureen Dooley occurred today according to The Sun and friend Deirdre Kilmartin was laid to rest on Monday.

Fr John Garvey of Ballinasloe parish said at the Mass: "Maureen’s life was characterised by a positive and enthusiastic approach she took to everything. She was a selfless, empathetic and kind person."

He reiterated how important Ms Dooley was to everyone who knew her: "A loving wife, a devoted mother, a loyal caring daughter, a much admired and respected sister, a superb maths teacher, a trusted friend and so much more to so many people.

"But whatever adjectives we used above to describe Maureen much loved fits every time."

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses with information to call Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

