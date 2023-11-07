Four arrests made following violent incident which left man in critical condition

FOUR people have been arrested following a “violent incident” that happened in a Galway town over the weekend.

Gardaí are investigating the attack which left a 40-year-old man in a critical condition in hospital.

Police confirm they were called to an incident involving “a number of individuals” on Saturday, November 4, at around 11.40ppm.

The attack happened in the Dunlo Hill/Fairgreen area in Ballinasloe, County Galway.

“A man, aged in his late 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, where he remains in a critical condition,” Gardaí state.

“Four persons have been arrested as part of this investigation and detained at a Garda station in County Galway under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” they added.

“Three women (one aged in her late teens and two in their 20s) have since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“A man in his 20s has been charged.”

The man was due to appear before Roscommon District Court this morning.

The investigation continues, with an incident room has been set up at Ballinasloe Garda station, and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Dunlo Hill/Fairgreen area between 11.30pm and midnight on Saturday, November 4 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda station on 090 9631890, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."