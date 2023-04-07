Man arrested by police in Northern Ireland on suspicion of murdering young woman in Limerick

A 26-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested by police in Northern Ireland on suspicion of the murder of a woman found dead in Limerick.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was found dead at a residential property on Dock Road in Limerick City on Tuesday, April 4, with Gardai confirming the “fatal assault” happened at 1.30pm that day.

PSNI officers confirmed today that they have been “assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with the investigation of a murder in Limerick” and had arrested a man.

Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Detectives from our Serious Crime branch who are assisting colleagues in An Garda Síochána with the investigation into the murder of a woman in her 20s in Limerick have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder.”

"He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

“An update will follow in due course," he added.