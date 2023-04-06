Murder investigation launched after young woman found dead at house in Limerick

A MURDER investigation is underway after a woman in her 20s was found dead at a property in Limerick.

Gardaí officers investigating the incident confirm the “fatal assault of a woman” happened at 1.30pm on Tuesday, April 4 at a residential property on Dock Road in Limerick City.

Yesterday a post-mortem was completed by state pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan, the results of which are not being disclosed for “operational reasons”, Gardai confirm.

“An incident room has been established at Henry Street Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer,” they explain.

“A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and will keep the family informed of the investigation.”

The Garda Technical Bureau is currently examining the scene of the assault, while the police force appeals to anyone with information that might assist their investigation to contact them.

They have asked anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas of Limerick City from 1pm to 2pm on April 4 to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.