Murder investigation launched after young woman found dead at house in Limerick
News

Murder investigation launched after young woman found dead at house in Limerick

A MURDER investigation is underway after a woman in her 20s was found dead at a property in Limerick.

Gardaí officers investigating the incident confirm the “fatal assault of a woman” happened  at 1.30pm on Tuesday, April 4 at a residential property on Dock Road in Limerick City.

Yesterday a post-mortem was completed by state pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan, the results of which are not being disclosed for “operational reasons”, Gardai confirm.

“An incident room has been established at Henry Street Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer,” they explain.

“A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and will keep the family informed of the investigation.”

The Garda Technical Bureau is currently examining the scene of the assault, while the police force appeals to anyone with information that might assist their investigation to contact them.

They have asked anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas of Limerick City from 1pm to 2pm on April 4 to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

See More: Limerick, Murder

Related

Drugs worth €180k found hidden in lorry intercepted in Dublin on route from UK
News 6 hours ago

Drugs worth €180k found hidden in lorry intercepted in Dublin on route from UK

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for information as two men left in critical condition after Limerick stabbings
News 1 week ago

Appeal for information as two men left in critical condition after Limerick stabbings

By: Fiona Audley

Two people dead after horror accidents on Irish roads
News 3 weeks ago

Two people dead after horror accidents on Irish roads

By: Irish Post

Latest

Ireland’s most popular fish dish revealed ahead of Good Friday tradition
Life & Style 2 hours ago

Ireland’s most popular fish dish revealed ahead of Good Friday tradition

By: Irish Post

Government offers €25k funding to help Irish businesses grow online presence and sales
Business 4 hours ago

Government offers €25k funding to help Irish businesses grow online presence and sales

By: Fiona Audley

President Biden will give speech at public event at cathedral in Mayo next week
News 5 hours ago

President Biden will give speech at public event at cathedral in Mayo next week

By: Fiona Audley

Staff and customers left badly shaken after shopkeeper robbed at knifepoint
News 8 hours ago

Staff and customers left badly shaken after shopkeeper robbed at knifepoint

By: Irish Post

Military neutrality in Ireland up for discussion in new forum
News 9 hours ago

Military neutrality in Ireland up for discussion in new forum

By: Fiona Audley