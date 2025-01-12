Man arrested in Co. Antrim on suspicion of child sex offences

A MAN has been arrested in Co. Antrim on suspicion of a number of online child sex offences.

The 22-year-old man was detained in the Toome area on Friday by detectives in South West CID.

He was due to be questioned on suspicion of sexual communication with a child, inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, possession of indecent images of a child and blackmail.

The alleged offences relate to two separate child victims.

"So called 'sextortion', particularly where a child victim is involved, is a heinous and disgusting crime," said Detective Sergeant Robinson of the PSNI.

"The perpetrators want to shame their victims into keeping quiet about their ordeal and blackmail them for money.

"I want any young person out there who may be experiencing this to know that police are here to help you.

"There is nothing to be ashamed of. You can contact us in confidence and you will be treated with dignity and respect."