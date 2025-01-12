Man arrested in Co. Antrim on suspicion of child sex offences
News

Man arrested in Co. Antrim on suspicion of child sex offences

Stock photo (Image: nito100 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A MAN has been arrested in Co. Antrim on suspicion of a number of online child sex offences.

The 22-year-old man was detained in the Toome area on Friday by detectives in South West CID.

He was due to be questioned on suspicion of sexual communication with a child, inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, possession of indecent images of a child and blackmail.

The alleged offences relate to two separate child victims.

"So called 'sextortion', particularly where a child victim is involved, is a heinous and disgusting crime," said Detective Sergeant Robinson of the PSNI.

"The perpetrators want to shame their victims into keeping quiet about their ordeal and blackmail them for money.

"I want any young person out there who may be experiencing this to know that police are here to help you.

"There is nothing to be ashamed of. You can contact us in confidence and you will be treated with dignity and respect."

See More: Antrim

Related

‘Increasing concerns’ for man missing for three months
News 2 days ago

‘Increasing concerns’ for man missing for three months

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after off-duty police officer shot in Co. Antrim
News 3 days ago

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after off-duty police officer shot in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Masked man held family at gunpoint while burgling home
News 1 week ago

Masked man held family at gunpoint while burgling home

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

‘Seriously injured’ woman airlifted to hospital following collision in Cavan
News 2 days ago

‘Seriously injured’ woman airlifted to hospital following collision in Cavan

By: Fiona Audley

DREAM JOB: Two people needed to take up residence on remote Irish island
Life & Style 2 days ago

DREAM JOB: Two people needed to take up residence on remote Irish island

By: Fiona Audley

Man caught carrying gun on train arrested after station evacuated
News 2 days ago

Man caught carrying gun on train arrested after station evacuated

By: Fiona Audley

Investigation launched after man’s body found in empty property in Donegal
News 2 days ago

Investigation launched after man’s body found in empty property in Donegal

By: Fiona Audley

New UK border restrictions will have ‘devastating impact’ on Northern Ireland
News 2 days ago

New UK border restrictions will have ‘devastating impact’ on Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Family of Paula Canty ‘heartbroken’ as man charged in connection with Cork woman’s death
News 2 days ago

Family of Paula Canty ‘heartbroken’ as man charged in connection with Cork woman’s death

By: Fiona Audley