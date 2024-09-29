Man arrested in Co. Louth after car hijacked in Belfast with girl inside
News

Man arrested in Co. Louth after car hijacked in Belfast with girl inside

A MAN has been arrested in Co. Louth after a car was hijacked in Belfast with a 17-year-old girl inside.

The vehicle was taken while it was parked in the Botanic Avenue area of the city with the girl in a passenger seat.

She managed to escape when the car stopped in the Lisburn area, while a man was arrested by gardaí in the early hours of Saturday.

"Police received a report on Saturday, September 28 that a vehicle which had been parked in the Botanic Avenue area had been stolen with a female passenger still in the car," said Detective Sergeant McVeagh of the PSNI.

"The car stopped on the Saintfield Road, Lisburn where the girl escaped from the vehicle.

"The car was observed a short time later driving at speeds in excess of 100mph on the A1 and officers made contact with our colleagues in An Garda Siocháná to inform them the vehicle was driving towards the border.

"At around 2.20am on Saturday, we received a report from An Garda Siocháná to say they had located the stolen car and had arrested a 25-year-old man in Dundalk, he remains in custody at this stage."

Gardaí have said that a man is currently being detained at a garda station in Co. Louth under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“The victim was not injured but left shaken by her ordeal," added DS McVeagh.

"Thankfully, we are not dealing with any casualties after some very dangerous and reckless behaviour by the suspect involved."

See More: An Garda Síochána, Belfast, Lisburn, Louth, PSNI

Related

'I wouldn’t be here': Man thanks two gardaí who saved him from drowning in sea in Co. Galway
News 2 hours ago

'I wouldn’t be here': Man thanks two gardaí who saved him from drowning in sea in Co. Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Extradition of man convicted of killing PSNI officer
News 1 month ago

Extradition of man convicted of killing PSNI officer

By: Irish Post

Man to be extradited from Dublin in relation to murder case
News 1 month ago

Man to be extradited from Dublin in relation to murder case

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man from Co. Derry jailed over 'horrendous' child cruelty offences
News 7 hours ago

Man from Co. Derry jailed over 'horrendous' child cruelty offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman in her 60s dies following Co. Antrim collision
News 7 hours ago

Woman in her 60s dies following Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

The Red Flag becomes tinged with green — at the Labour Party conference
News 1 day ago

The Red Flag becomes tinged with green — at the Labour Party conference

By: Peter Kelly

Daniel O’Donnell's back on our screens as popular concert series returns
Entertainment 2 days ago

Daniel O’Donnell's back on our screens as popular concert series returns

By: Fiona Audley

Funding of €800k will help GAA clubs promote use of Irish language
News 2 days ago

Funding of €800k will help GAA clubs promote use of Irish language

By: Fiona Audley