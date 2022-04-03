Man arrested in Northern Ireland on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing in Milton Keynes
A MAN has been arrested in Northern Ireland on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England.

Joseph Tayaye, 21, was stabbed in the chest outside a property in The Hide, Netherfield, on the evening of Monday, March 28.

He was treated at the scene, as well as at Milton Keynes University Hospital, but sadly died the following day.

On Friday night, April 1, a 20-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested by the PSNI in Northern Ireland on suspicion of Mr Tayaye's murder.

He was brought into the custody of Thames Valley Police on Sunday morning.

Mr Tayaye's family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Speaking before the arrest, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of the Major Crime Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Joseph at what must be an extremely difficult time for them."

Thames Valley Police thanked the PSNI for its assistance in their investigation.

