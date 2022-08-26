Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool
Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool

Police at the scene of the shooting where Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed on Monday.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool this week.

The man is from the Huyton area and was also arrested on two counts of attempted murder.

The arrest came after an operation involving armed officers in the Merseyside area last night, Thursday 25 August.

The man is currently in custody where he is being questioned by detectives.

Olivia died after a man forced his way into her family home while being chased by a gunman on Monday night.

Her mother Cheryl Korbel was injured when a shot was fired at her. That shot went through her wrist before hitting Olivia in the chest, police say.

The family of Olivia yesterday paid tribute to her, saying:

“Liv was a unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born. She loved life and all it had to offer.

“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her makeup and nails, she was nine going on 19.

“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday."

“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.

“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a “snitch” or a “grass” it is about finding out who took our baby away from us. PLEASE DO THE RIGHT THING."

An investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.

Information, footage or images can also be submitted via the Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

