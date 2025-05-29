Man charged in connection with collision at Liverpool FC victory parade named as Paul Doyle

A MAN has been charged in connection with a collision in Liverpool during the Liverpool FC victory parade which injured nearly 80 people.

Some 79 people were injured when a car collided with crowds in the Water Street area who had turned out to watch the parade on Monday, May 26.

Today the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed it had authorised Merseyside Police to charge Paul Doyle with a number of offences in relation to the incident.

The 53-year-old, whose full name is Paul Desmond Sanders Doyle, of West Derby in Liverpool, has been charged with dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, wounding with intent to cause GBH and attempted GBH.

He is due to appear before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (May 30).

“The investigation is at an early stage,” Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said.

“Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence,” she added.

“This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements.

“It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve.

“The charges will be kept under review as the investigation progresses.”

Of the 79 people injured in the collision, seven still remain in hospital, Merseyside Police confirmed today

“We know Monday’s shocking scenes reverberated around the city of Liverpool, and the entire country, on what should have been a day of celebration for hundreds of thousands of Liverpool FC supporters,” Ms Hammond said.

“Our thoughts remain with all those affected.”

She added: “Criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information or media online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“Please allow the legal process to take its course without undue speculation.”