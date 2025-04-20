Family of Martin O'Donovan pay tribute to his 'joyous spirit' as man charged with murder

THE FAMILY of a man who died after a car was reportedly driven at him have paid tribute to their loved one.

Martin O'Donovan, 46, was taken to hospital following the incident on Stonyhurst Road, Woolton, Liverpool on Friday night but later died from his injuries.

Stephen Bates, 41, of Herondale Road, Mossley Hill, Liverpool was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with murder.

In a statement today, Mr O'Donovan's family paid tribute to his 'wonderfully joyous spirit'.

"Martin was a loving, caring, fun, and intelligent son, brother and uncle, who would light up any room with his humour and presence," read the statement.

"He lived life by his motto 'keep smiling' and was highly devoted to his family and friends.

"An accomplished engineer and skilled outdoorsman, he was well-read, well-travelled, and full of light, and his wonderfully joyous spirit will live on in everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.

"We are devastated that he has been taken from us in such cruel and senseless circumstances, and as we process such an overwhelming loss, we take solace in the fact that he will always be remembered for the remarkable man that he was."

Mr Bates has been remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 22.