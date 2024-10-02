Man arrested over attempt to bribe League of Ireland footballer
News

Stock photo: The bribery attempt relates to the current League of Ireland season (Image: matimix / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A MAN has been arrested by gardaí over an alleged attempt to bribe a League of Ireland football player.

According to gardaí, the bribery attempt relates to the current football season.

Galway Beo reports that the player was offered more than €30,000 to ensure he was sent off, however, the bribe was refused.

It adds that a complaint was later lodged with gardaí over the incident.

In a statement today, An Garda Síochána said the arrested man had been released without charge but that a file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“As part of an ongoing investigation into the attempted bribery of a professional League of Ireland football player during the current season, detectives from the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a male in his 30s on Tuesday, October 1, 2024," read the statement.

"The individual was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in the Western Region.

"He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"The Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of sport in Ireland and continues to work closely with all relevant stakeholders."

Gardaí urged anyone with information regarding match-fixing to contact the Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting line at 1800 406080, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or their local garda station.

See More: Bribery, League Of Ireland, Match-fixing

