Man arrested over fatal assault at graveyard in Co. Kerry

A MAN aged in his 60s has been arrested in relation to an attack which killed a man at a cemetery in Co. Kerry last year.

The incident happened during a funeral at Rathass Cemetery in Tralee on October 5, 2022.

Thomas Dooley, 43, who was attending the service with his wife, was attacked and killed in the grounds of the cemetery following the burial service.

Several arrests in connection to the incident have been made over the past year, and this week gardaí have made a further arrest.

“As part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal assault in Rathass Cemetery, Tralee, Co. Kerry on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Gardaí have made an arrest of a man, aged in his 60s on Wednesday, December 6, 2023,” they confirmed.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Kerry.”

Investigations into the incident are “ongoing”, they added.