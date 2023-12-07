Man arrested over fatal assault at graveyard in Co. Kerry
News

Man arrested over fatal assault at graveyard in Co. Kerry

A MAN aged in his 60s has been arrested in relation to an attack which killed a man at a cemetery in Co. Kerry last year.

The incident happened during a funeral at Rathass Cemetery in Tralee on October 5, 2022.

Thomas Dooley, 43, who was attending the service with his wife, was attacked and killed in the grounds of the cemetery following the burial service.

Several arrests in connection to the incident have been made over the past year, and this week gardaí have made a further arrest.

“As part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal assault in Rathass Cemetery, Tralee, Co. Kerry on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Gardaí have made an arrest of a man, aged in his 60s on Wednesday, December 6, 2023,” they confirmed.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Kerry.”

Investigations into the incident are “ongoing”, they added.

See More: Cemetery, Kerry, Tralee

Related

Four-month-old baby discovered alone in Kerry graveyard after being left there overnight
News 2 years ago

Four-month-old baby discovered alone in Kerry graveyard after being left there overnight

By: Rachael O'Connor

Belfast family stages graveside protest against cemetery's planned removal of late daughter’s headstone
News 4 years ago

Belfast family stages graveside protest against cemetery's planned removal of late daughter’s headstone

By: Jack Beresford

Four men arrested after several people stabbed at funeral in Northern Ireland
News 5 years ago

Four men arrested after several people stabbed at funeral in Northern Ireland

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Fourth arrest in Tyrone murder investigation as vigil held for caring and loving Odhran Kelly
News 17 hours ago

Fourth arrest in Tyrone murder investigation as vigil held for caring and loving Odhran Kelly

By: Gerard Donaghy

Basking in Basque hospitality — at the Palacio Arriluce Hotel
Travel 18 hours ago

Basking in Basque hospitality — at the Palacio Arriluce Hotel

By: Mal Rogers

'Our shining light': Tributes paid to young Irishman who passed away in Australia
News 19 hours ago

'Our shining light': Tributes paid to young Irishman who passed away in Australia

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ten minutes with The Púcas on the release of Christmas in Galway
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Ten minutes with The Púcas on the release of Christmas in Galway

By: Irish Post

Helen's Christmas confidence – Justice Minister retains her post
News 20 hours ago

Helen's Christmas confidence – Justice Minister retains her post

By: Peter Kelly