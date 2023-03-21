Man arrested over New IRA links and claim on Detective John Caldwell shooting
News

Man arrested over New IRA links and claim on Detective John Caldwell shooting

A MAN was arrested this morning in connection with the shooting of off-duty detective John Caldwell in Co. Tyrone last month.

As part of ongoing investigations into the activities of the New IRA, detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested a 36-year-old man in Derry today, March 21.

The man was also arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Det Chf Insp Caldwell was shot multiple times in front of his young son following a youth football coaching session in Omagh on February 22.

Four days after the attack on DCI Caldwell, a typed note claiming to be from the New IRA taking responsibility for the attack, was found taped to a wall in the Creggan area of Derry.

DCI John Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital (Image: PSNI)

The PSNI confirmed today that a man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terorrism Act, following the search of a property in Derry this morning.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said: “This activity shows our continued commitment to targeting the activities of the New IRA.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their patience and continued support, and assure them that we will continue to listen to and act on any information they provide us.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

See More: John Caldwell, New IRA, Omagh, PSNI

Related

Tina Satchwell: Appeal for information on missing Irishwoman last seen in 2017
News 1 hour ago

Tina Satchwell: Appeal for information on missing Irishwoman last seen in 2017

By: Fiona Audley

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in house fire
News 3 hours ago

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in house fire

By: Irish Post

Teenagers force man to walk with them after robbing him at knifepoint
News 4 hours ago

Teenagers force man to walk with them after robbing him at knifepoint

By: Irish Post

Latest

World Poetry Day: See Ireland through the eyes of its greatest poets
Life & Style 1 hour ago

World Poetry Day: See Ireland through the eyes of its greatest poets

By: Irish Post

Woman hospitalised after serious multi-vehicle collision in Cork
News 5 hours ago

Woman hospitalised after serious multi-vehicle collision in Cork

By: Irish Post

Vital ‘jaws of life’ equipment stolen as thieves target fire station in Northern Ireland
News 7 hours ago

Vital ‘jaws of life’ equipment stolen as thieves target fire station in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Sam Neill given cancer diagnosis
News 18 hours ago

Sam Neill given cancer diagnosis

By: Mal Rogers

The FAI have launched a new Ireland home kit
News 23 hours ago

The FAI have launched a new Ireland home kit

By: Conor O'Donoghue