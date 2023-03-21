Man arrested over New IRA links and claim on Detective John Caldwell shooting

A MAN was arrested this morning in connection with the shooting of off-duty detective John Caldwell in Co. Tyrone last month.

As part of ongoing investigations into the activities of the New IRA, detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested a 36-year-old man in Derry today, March 21.

The man was also arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Det Chf Insp Caldwell was shot multiple times in front of his young son following a youth football coaching session in Omagh on February 22.

Four days after the attack on DCI Caldwell, a typed note claiming to be from the New IRA taking responsibility for the attack, was found taped to a wall in the Creggan area of Derry.

The PSNI confirmed today that a man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terorrism Act, following the search of a property in Derry this morning.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said: “This activity shows our continued commitment to targeting the activities of the New IRA.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their patience and continued support, and assure them that we will continue to listen to and act on any information they provide us.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.