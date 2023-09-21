Man arrested over claim of responsibility for attempted murder of Detective John Caldwell
News

Man arrested over claim of responsibility for attempted murder of Detective John Caldwell

POLICE in Northern Ireland have made a further arrest in their investigations into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The PSNI officer was shot multiple times in front of his young son following a youth football coaching session in Omagh, Co. Tyrone on February 22.

He was off duty at the time.

It was confirmed this morning that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in Derry in connection with a claim of responsibility made by the New IRA following the attack.

A message posted on a wall in Creggan in Derry days after the attack stated that a New IRA active service unit had targeted Det Caldwell.

“The man was arrested in Derry under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning,” the PSNI confirmed.

