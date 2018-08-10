Man arrested over sectarian attacks on Belfast homes

A MAN has been arrested in Belfast over a series of attacks on sectarian homes in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old man was arrested this morning following a search at a house in Ballysillan Avenue in north Belfast.

The arrest has been made in relation to a series of attacks on homes in a sectarian area of the city.

Paint and objects were flung at three houses in the Manor Park neighbourhood within a 30 minute period in the early hours of Thursday morning.

PSNI Chief Inspector Kelly Moore told the Belfast Telegraph: “Local officers and Criminal Investigation Branch detectives have been carrying out an extensive investigation into the recent incidents in this area and I would like to reassure the local community that we will do all in our power to ensure that anyone involved will be brought before the courts.

“No-one should feel unsafe in their own home or be subjected to acts of intimidation, and I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us with our investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The incidents are being treated as sectarian hate crimes by the PSNI.