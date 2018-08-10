Man arrested over sectarian attacks on Belfast homes
News

Man arrested over sectarian attacks on Belfast homes

A MAN has been arrested in Belfast over a series of attacks on sectarian homes in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old man was arrested this morning following a search at a house in Ballysillan Avenue in north Belfast.

The arrest has been made in relation to a series of attacks on homes in a sectarian area of the city.

Paint and objects were flung at three houses in the Manor Park neighbourhood within a 30 minute period in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Advertisement

PSNI Chief Inspector Kelly Moore told the Belfast Telegraph: “Local officers and Criminal Investigation Branch detectives have been carrying out an extensive investigation into the recent incidents in this area and I would like to reassure the local community that we will do all in our power to ensure that anyone involved will be brought before the courts.

“No-one should feel unsafe in their own home or be subjected to acts of intimidation, and I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us with our investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The incidents are being treated as sectarian hate crimes by the PSNI.

See More: Attack, Belfast, Crime, Northern Ireland, Sectarian

Related

19-year-old man seriously injured after baseball bat and hammer attack in Northern Ireland
News 1 week ago

19-year-old man seriously injured after baseball bat and hammer attack in Northern Ireland

By: Ryan Price

Man arrested following 'explosive' attack on Gerry Adams' home
News 3 weeks ago

Man arrested following 'explosive' attack on Gerry Adams' home

By: Ryan Price

'Mindless and totally unprovoked' - Man savagely attacked by gang while out with husband
News 1 month ago

'Mindless and totally unprovoked' - Man savagely attacked by gang while out with husband

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

Former Ireland star David Connolly describes Richarlison Everton deal as ‘incredible’
Sport 4 minutes ago

Former Ireland star David Connolly describes Richarlison Everton deal as ‘incredible’

By: Stephen Mahon

Irish comedy duo reaches No.1 on iTunes after raffling bale of silage as prize for buying new single
Entertainment 12 minutes ago

Irish comedy duo reaches No.1 on iTunes after raffling bale of silage as prize for buying new single

By: Ryan Price

'None of that's funny' - Declan Donnelly and Paul Chuckle meme goes down badly with fans
News 58 minutes ago

'None of that's funny' - Declan Donnelly and Paul Chuckle meme goes down badly with fans

By: Jack Beresford

Carl Frampton ready to silence Luke Jackson with knockout blow
Sport 1 hour ago

Carl Frampton ready to silence Luke Jackson with knockout blow

By: Stephen Mahon

Two arrested after £1 million drugs haul discovered in Belfast
News 3 hours ago

Two arrested after £1 million drugs haul discovered in Belfast

By: Ryan Price