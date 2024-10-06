Man assaulted and threatened in racially-motivated hate crime in Belfast

A MAN has been assaulted and threatened in Belfast in what police are treating as a racially-motivated hate crime.

The incident occurred in the Upper Crescent area in the south of the city last weekend.

Police have now appealed for information and witnesses as they stressed all racially-motivated hate crimes will be taken seriously.

"We received a report on Friday, September 27 at approximately 6.45pm that a man, aged in his 20s, was approached by an unknown man who punched him to the stomach in the Upper Crescent area," said Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Stuart Jackson.

"The suspect was also aggressive and made threats towards the victim of a serious nature.

"He made off from the scene on foot and is described as being aged in his mid-40s, of heavy build with dark hair, and was wearing a dark checked print shirt and dark-coloured jean type trousers.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we treat all racially-motivated hate crimes seriously.

"We will do everything we can as a police service to ensure that everyone, no matter what their background, feels safe in their community, free from the fear of attacks motivated by hate."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 1409 of September 27.