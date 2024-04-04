Man attacked in Dublin over the bank holiday weekend dies in hospital

A MAN who was attacked in Dublin over the bank holiday weekend has died in hospital.

Aged in his 30s, the man was seriously assaulted outside a house in Clondalkin at around 10.15pm on Saturday, March 30.

He was critically injured in the attack in the Grange View Way area and was receiving treatment for his injuries at Tallaght Hospital where he died yesterday afternoon, the Gardaí have confirmed.

The local coroner and the state pathologist have been notified, and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.

An incident room has been set up at Clondalkin Garda Station and a family liaison officer is providing support to the man’s family.

"The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the direction of this ongoing investigation," the Gardaí said in a statement.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

"Currently, no arrests have been made, and Gardaí at Clondalkin are renewing their appeal for witnesses," they said.

"Gardaí are specifically urging passengers who travelled on the number 13 Dublin Bus from Clondalkin on Saturday, March 30th, 2024, between 9pm and 10pm to come forward, especially those who disembarked at the bus stop on St. Cuthbert's Road and proceeded towards Grange View Road.

"Additionally, investigating Gardaí are seeking information from anyone who was in the Tower Road area of Clondalkin between 9.30pm and 10.15pm, or in the Grange View Way area between 10pm and 10.30pm.

"Individuals who possess camera footage (including dash cam) of these areas on the evening of the incident are urged to provide this footage to the investigating Gardaí."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station at 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.