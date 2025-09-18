Man being treated for life-threatening injuries following Cork collision

A MAN is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle collision in Co. Cork.

Two cars collided on the N73 near Mallow at around 7.30am yesterday morning (September 17), it was confirmed in a statement from Gardaí.

“One of the drivers, a man in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for the treatment of life-threatening injuries,” they said.

“The other driver, a male in his 30s was conveyed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this time,” they added.

No other injuries were reported in the incident and the police force has now urged any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N73 between Mallow and Mitchelstown this morning between 7.15 and 8.15am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Gardaí can be contacted at Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they add.