Man charged with attempted child abduction in Co. Fermanagh
News

A MAN is due in court in relation to an alleged attempt to abduct a child in Co. Fermanagh.

It follows a report of a suspicious approach to a teenage boy in the Drumroosk Road area of Kinawley on Monday, April 22.

A police report at the time said two men approached a teenager at around 9.15am that day and attempted to make him get into their vehicle.

As part of their investigation, police appealed for information about a vehicle with Irish registration plates.

Yesterday, a 36-year-old man was charged with attempted child abduction.

He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court tomorrow, June 17.

