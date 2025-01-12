Man charged with attempted murder over Co. Down stabbing
Man charged with attempted murder over Co. Down stabbing

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing incident in Co. Down.

Police responded to reports of a serious assault at a property in the Breezemount Close area of Conlig shortly after 8am on Tuesday, during which a man sustained a number of stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

On Friday, police arrested a 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman at a property in Bangor as part of their investigation.

The man has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates' Court tomorrow, January 13.

The woman has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

