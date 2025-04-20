Man charged with making and distributing indecent photographs of children
News

Man charged with making and distributing indecent photographs of children

A MAN has been charged with both making and distributing indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children.

The 19-year-old has also been charged with possessing an indecent image or pseudo photograph of a child, possession of an indecent image of a child and possession of an extreme pornographic image.

The charges are in relation to a search conducted under the Protection of Children Order at a residential property in Belfast, which took place in November last year.

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 14.

The PSNI added that as with normal procedure, all the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

See More: Belfast

Related

MP backs calls for Casement Park redevelopment following Belfast march
News 6 days ago

MP backs calls for Casement Park redevelopment following Belfast march

By: Gerard Donaghy

'His only concern was to line his own pockets': Belfast man jailed over large-scale banking fraud
News 6 days ago

'His only concern was to line his own pockets': Belfast man jailed over large-scale banking fraud

By: Gerard Donaghy

Public thanked after burglar who stole high-value tools from garages and sheds jailed
News 1 week ago

Public thanked after burglar who stole high-value tools from garages and sheds jailed

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

New Irish music app blends online learning with live sessions
Business 23 hours ago

New Irish music app blends online learning with live sessions

By: Mal Rogers

The day Muhammad Ali came to Ireland
Life & Style 1 day ago

The day Muhammad Ali came to Ireland

By: Dave Hannigan

Inquests linked to Bayesian yacht tragedy delayed amid criminal probes
News 2 days ago

Inquests linked to Bayesian yacht tragedy delayed amid criminal probes

By: Mal Rogers

Police searching for missing Mayo man seek van driver who picked up hitchhiker
News 2 days ago

Police searching for missing Mayo man seek van driver who picked up hitchhiker

By: Fiona Audley

Clancy Group director will run London Marathon for brain disease charity in mum's honour
Life & Style 2 days ago

Clancy Group director will run London Marathon for brain disease charity in mum's honour

By: Fiona Audley

Vines, wine and luxurious lodges make Tinwood Estate the perfect spot for your next couple’s break
Travel 2 days ago

Vines, wine and luxurious lodges make Tinwood Estate the perfect spot for your next couple’s break

By: Fiona Audley