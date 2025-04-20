Man charged with making and distributing indecent photographs of children

A MAN has been charged with both making and distributing indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children.

The 19-year-old has also been charged with possessing an indecent image or pseudo photograph of a child, possession of an indecent image of a child and possession of an extreme pornographic image.

The charges are in relation to a search conducted under the Protection of Children Order at a residential property in Belfast, which took place in November last year.

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 14.

The PSNI added that as with normal procedure, all the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.