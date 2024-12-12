Man charged with money laundering after drugs worth €100k seized in Tipperary

A MAN has been charged with money laundering offences after gardaí seized drugs worth €100k during a raid in Tipperary.

Garda officers stopped a vehicle on the M8 near Thurles shortly before 9pm on December 10, the confirmed in a statement this morning.

While searching the car they found more than €27,000 in cash as well as electronic items and a small quantity of cocaine.

The driver of the vehicle, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences and held at a Garda station in Co. Tipperary.

Later that evening officers conducted a search of a home in Tipperary town where they seized €70,000 of suspected cocaine and €30,000 of suspected cannabis.

A significant amount of drugs paraphernalia was also found in the raid.

Yesterday officers investigating the case seized a car in Limerick.

The man been since been charged and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning.