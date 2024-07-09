Man charged with murder of Irishman Fintan McDwyer in Manchester
News

Man charged with murder of Irishman Fintan McDwyer in Manchester

A MAN has been charged with the murder of an Irishman in Manchester.

Direece Roche is due to appear Manchester Magistrates Court today.

The 30-year-old, from Longsight, is charged with the murder of Mr McDwyer, who was found dead at a house in Platt Lane, Fallowfield at around 8.50am on July 1.

Paying tribute to the 64-year-old, his family said: “Fintan was our own gentle giant, with a calm and reassuring presence.”

"He had the most wonderful, soft, Irish lilt," they added, “he was a true gentleman, had a wonderful sense of humour, and always had a twinkle in his eye.”

Fintan McDwyer was found dead at a property in Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) detectives are continuing to appeal for information after they launched the murder investigation in South Manchester last week.

Anyone with information or footage that could assist them is asked to contact GMP on 0161 856 5415 quoting log 695 of 1/7/24.

