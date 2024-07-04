‘Our gentle giant’: Family pays emotional tribute as police probe Irishman’s murder

THE family of a man who was found dead at a property Greater Manchester have paid tribute to him as they come to terms with their loss.

Fintan McDwyer, 64, was found dead at the house in Platt Lane, Fallowfield at around 8.50am on July 1.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers believe that a “violent assault” took place in the property.

“As a result of this, the victim suffered serious and fatal injuries to his face and neck which was caused by a sharp instrument,” they explain.

“Although the investigation is still in its very early stages, we are beginning to build a timeline of events leading up Fintan's death," Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said.

Paying tribute, Mr McDwyer’s family said “Fintan was our own gentle giant, with a calm and reassuring presence".

"He had the most wonderful, soft, Irish lilt," they explained.

“He was a true gentleman, had a wonderful sense of humour, and always had a twinkle in his eye.”

They added: “Monday, July 1 was the day that we lost our dad, grandad, brother and uncle and our lives have since been turned upside down.

“Our hearts are broken and will remain forever so, but the love we learned from Fintan will give us the strength to try and move forwards in our life without him.”

Mr McDwyer’s wife Tracy died 20 years ago, his family confirmed.

“She would be so proud of Fintan for the way he brought up his family,” they said.

“He was a quiet man, who was very shy with such a dry sense of humour that we all loved so much.

“There isn’t anyone who would say a bad word about Fintan, and it breaks our hearts that he has been denied years to be with his sons and grandchildren.

“He will never be forgotten, and he will continue to hold a very special place in our hearts.

"We always know he will be watching over us.”

Officers are still appealing for information about Mr McDwyer's death.

Detective Inspector Lee Shaw, from GMP's Major Incident Team, said: “There will be people who know what happened to Fintan, and we appeal to them to come forwards as soon as possible.

"In cases like this even the smallest piece of information can prove vital to the progression of our investigation."

He added: “We continue to specifically appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious on Platt Lane or in the surrounding areas from 7pm on Saturday, June 29 up until the morning of Monday, July 1, 2024 to get in touch with us.

“If you have any information or footage that could assist our investigation into this incident, please contact GMP on 0161 856 5415 quoting log 695 of 1/7/24."