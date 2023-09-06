Man charged with murder of Shane Maloney two years on from death

A MAN has been charged with the murder of Shane Maloney, two years on from the Wigan man's death.

Dean Hughes, 46, is currently residing at HMP Risley having previously pleaded guilty to assault regarding the same incident.

At around 7pm on November 8, 2019, Greater Manchester Police responded to reports of a disturbance at an address on Wigan Road in Leigh.

Sixteen months on from the incident, Mr Maloney passed away on March 11, 2021.

By that time, Hughes had already been sentenced to eight years in custody in June 2020, having pleaded guilty to a section 18 assault.

The case was subsequently resubmitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Hughes is due to appear on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.