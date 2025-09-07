Man dies after getting into difficulty in water in Co. Dublin

A MAN in his 70s has died after getting into difficulty in the water in Co. Dublin.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at Skerries at around 10am on Saturday.

The man was removed from the water but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Gardai and emergency services were alerted to an incident where a male, aged in his 70s, encountered difficulty in the water at Skerries, Co. Dublin at approximately 10am on Saturday, September 6, 2025," read a statement from gardaí.

"The man was removed from the water. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

"His body was removed to Dublin City Morgue where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course."

The statement added that a file will be prepared for the coroner.

In a separate incident, a man has been taken to hospital following reports of a person falling overboard from a ferry in the Shannon Estuary this morning.

A multi-agency operation including the Coast Guard, RNLI lifeboats and Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue was launched shortly after 9.20am after the alarm was raised by the crew of the Tarbert to Killimer ferry.

"As our vessels searched the Kerry coast, Rescue 117, the Waterford-based S92 helicopter, spotted the person in the water and winched him aboard the aircraft on the Kerry coast," read a statement from Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue.

"He has been taken to University Hospital Limerick."