Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies in Dublin collision

A PUBLIC appeal had been issued following a fatal collision which happened in Dublin last night.

A pedestrian was struck by a car on the N11 in Foxrock at around 6.45pm, Gardaí confirmed today.

The man, aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The coroner has been notified and the male’s body has been removed to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course,” the police force said in a statement.

There were no other injuries reported and Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6:30pm and 7:00pm on Monday, 8th December 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added.