Live animals bring the nativity to life in Dublin

A LIVE animal crib has been unveiled in Dublin to help launch the festive season in the Irish capital.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam and President of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Francie Gorman officially launched the IFA Live Animal Crib at the Mansion House on December 5.

“Christmas in Dublin is always something special, and the Mansion House has been at the heart of that magic for generations,” Mayor McAdam said.

“The Live Animal Crib is a tradition shaped and sustained by Dubliners themselves, by families who return year after year, by children whose excitement fills the forecourt, and by the community spirit that defines our city,” he explained.

The crib was blessed by the Very Reverand Alan Hilliard of Westland Row Parish and Reverand Yvonne Ginnelly of St. Ann’s Church in Dawson Street.

"What makes this crib truly special is not just the animals or the setting, but the way it brings Dubliners together,” the Mayor added.

“It reminds us of the values that run deep in this city: community, kindness, neighbourliness, and that unmistakable Dublin welcome.”

He explained: “For so many Dublin families, the crib is part of their Christmas story. “Seeing the joy on children’s faces as they meet the animals up close is a moment that never loses its magic, it’s a reminder of everything good about this time of year and everything great about Dubliners.

“I’d encourage everyone to drop by, soak up the festive atmosphere, and share in a tradition that belongs to all of us, a tradition rooted in the heart, heritage, and generosity of Dublin and its people.”

IFA President Francie Gorman said the crib is a “wonderful way to bring a gift from rural Ireland into the heart of the city at Christmas”.

“It’s a tradition that speaks to the values we hold dear, family, community and care for animals,” he explained.

“For farm families, looking after livestock is a year-round commitment, and this crib is a small reminder of that work.

“We’re proud to continue this partnership with the Lord Mayor and Dublin City Council, and I’d encourage everyone visiting the city to call in, experience the crib and take a moment to reflect on what makes Christmas so special."

On the launch day, guests were treated to performances by the ‘Little Angels’ from St Joseph’s Nursery in Morning Star Road and the Lucan Gospel Choir.

The Live Animal Crib is now open to the public at varying times until Christmas Eve.