Man dies following multi-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim

A MAN has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred on the Crankill Road in Ballymena on Tuesday night.

Responding to the incident, Sinn Féin's Phillip McGuigan said: "It is tragic to hear that a man has lost his life on a dual carriageway outside Ballymena last night.

"My heartfelt sympathies go out to this man's family as they come to terms with such an unimaginable loss."

The North Antrim MLA added: "I want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene."

The road was closed to allow police to examine the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision but reopened this afternoon.