Man extradited from Republic to Northern Ireland to stand trial for murder of RUC officers

A MAN has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland to stand trial for the murder of three RUC Officers in 1982.

The 62-year-old, originally from the Lurgan area in Co. Armagh, was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on August 21, 2024.

Extradition proceedings were completed today with his return to Northern Ireland, where he is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court later this afternoon.

Sergeant Davey, from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland has been liaising closely with An Garda Siochana and today’s arrest demonstrates the benefits of joint working between police forces and other national partner agencies.”

He added: “In this particular case, we worked closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch and An Garda Siochana to locate this male and bring him before the courts.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to bring offenders before the courts and deliver justice to victims and their families.”