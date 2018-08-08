Man facing jail time for downloading 'snake porn'

A MAN is facing potential jail time after his computer was found to contain images of people performing sex acts on animals including, disturbingly, snakes.

Bryan Mills has pled guilty to possessing extreme pornographic images involving intercourse with a variety of animals.

More than 70 images were uncovered during a surprise police raid on the 46-year-old's home back on August 17th.

They included clips featuring pigs, dogs, horses, and snakes engaged in "an act of intercourse" with an unnamed individual.

The former bakery supervisor could now face a spell behind bars, despite his solicitor insisting the defendant had no interest in this kind of material.

According to solicitor Neil Hodgson, Mills had downloaded the images but had not watched or looked at any of the content and had been desperate to get rid of them.

Under the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act of 2008, it is illegal for anyone to possess images of this type.

Mills, who has been on benefits since a serious motorcycle accident a decade ago, could face a minimum of one year in custody as part of tougher new penalties for offenses of this kind.

The defendant has now been bailed and is due to appear in Newcastle Crown Court on September 4th.