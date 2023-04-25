Man found lying unconscious behind pub dies in hospital
POLICE officers have launched an investigation after a man who was found lying unconscious behind a pub died in hospital.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI’s) Major Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man, following the report of an assault in the Rasharkin area of Co. Antrim on Sunday, April 16.

The man, who was found unconscious on the ground behind a pub in Main Street, died in hospital yesterday.

Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “Police were notified, at around 10pm on Sunday, April 16, of a man found unconscious on the ground, at the back of licensed premises in the Main Street area of the village.

“The man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” he added.

“Sadly, the man passed away yesterday, Monday, April 24.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.  Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1944 of 16/04/2023."

