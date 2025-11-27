Masked men hold ‘terrified’ staff at gunpoint during attempted ATM robbery

MASKED men held staff at gunpoint as they attempted to rob a petrol station ATM in Co. Antrim.

The incident happened in Newtownabbey yesterday morning (November 26) where the men, dressed in dark clothes and wearing balaclavas, attempted to rob security staff collecting cash from the ATM located along the Mallusk Road

"We received a report that four men dressed in balaclavas and wearing dark clothing had attempted to seize cash from security staff driving a cash in transit van and attending an ATM at a filling station on Mallusk Road at around 8am,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Sweeney said.

“Two of the men threatened the security staff with firearms,” he added.

“The staff were held at gunpoint for almost ten minutes before the suspects, realising that they would not be able to bypass stringent security measures, left empty-handed.”

The men, who were driving a dark-coloured vehicle, made off in the direction of Glengormley, the PSNI has confirmed.

“The robbery occurred during morning rush hour, when many people would be stopping at the filling station as they made their way to work or took their children to school, and as such we could have been looking at much more serious consequences today,” Det Insp Sweeney said.

"Although we are thankful that no-one sustained physical injury, this was a terrifying ordeal for the security staff and a member of the public who was also threatened.”

The police force has urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“We are asking anyone with information or who may be able to help with our investigation to call us on 101 quoting 176 26/11/25,” Det Insp Sweeeney said.

“If you noticed any suspicious behaviour in and around this filling station [yesterday] morning, or in recent days, or if you were travelling in the area at this time, we want to hear from you,” he added.

“Similarly, if you have relevant dashcam or live in the general area and may have a doorbell camera, your information could be invaluable to our investigation.

"Be vigilant to any unusual activity in and around cash in transit vans.

“If you see anything around one of these vehicles that doesn’t seem right – let us know immediately.”