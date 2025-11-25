Man sentenced for part in Ballymena riots
News

Man sentenced for part in Ballymena riots

A MAN has been jailed for his part in the disorder which erupted in Ballymena earlier this year.

Harvey John Lee Shaw, from Lanntara in Ballymena, was arrested in connection with “racially motivated” riots which spread through the Co. Antrim town on June 10.

Harvey Shaw has been sentenced to 24 months behind bars

Having previously pleaded guilty to riot, Shaw, 20, was yesterday sentenced at Antrim Crown Court to 24 months behind bars.

“In shameful scenes, there was large-scale disorder by people intent on causing harm," PSNI Chief Inspector Michael O’Loan said following the sentencing.

"Damage was caused to roads, homes, cars and local business premises with people left fearing for their lives,.

“At the time, we assured the public that we will work tirelessly to restore calm and ensure that anyone who chooses to take part in this criminality is brought to justice,” he added.

Harvey Shaw was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court

“Our dedicated investigation team has worked tirelessly to ensure that those involved are prosecuted – today’s sentencing is one of many over this disorder.”

Chf Insp O’Loan called on anyone who has information connected to the riots to come forward.

“We would also repeat our appeal to anyone who has been the victim of, or has any information on, any crime to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency,” he said

“We can assure you that we will always act on concerns and information we receive.”

See More: Antrim, Ballymena, Harvey Shaw, Riots

Related
News 1 day ago

Man and woman die following Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 weeks ago

Police name man who died in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 month ago

Woman has blade put against neck during 'terrifying' armed robbery in Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Belfast club Linfield ends sponsorship with local business over sexual assault link

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sport 1 day ago

'I haven't seen a game like that ever,' says Ireland coach Andy Farrell after loss to South Africa

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Pedestrian dies following collision in Co. Waterford

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Funerals held for four of the five young people who died in Co. Louth collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Wind and rain weather warnings in place for seven counties across Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Three arrested after vehicle enters unauthorised area at Shannon Airport

By: Gerard Donaghy