Man sentenced for part in Ballymena riots

A MAN has been jailed for his part in the disorder which erupted in Ballymena earlier this year.

Harvey John Lee Shaw, from Lanntara in Ballymena, was arrested in connection with “racially motivated” riots which spread through the Co. Antrim town on June 10.

Having previously pleaded guilty to riot, Shaw, 20, was yesterday sentenced at Antrim Crown Court to 24 months behind bars.

“In shameful scenes, there was large-scale disorder by people intent on causing harm," PSNI Chief Inspector Michael O’Loan said following the sentencing.

"Damage was caused to roads, homes, cars and local business premises with people left fearing for their lives,.

“At the time, we assured the public that we will work tirelessly to restore calm and ensure that anyone who chooses to take part in this criminality is brought to justice,” he added.

“Our dedicated investigation team has worked tirelessly to ensure that those involved are prosecuted – today’s sentencing is one of many over this disorder.”

Chf Insp O’Loan called on anyone who has information connected to the riots to come forward.

“We would also repeat our appeal to anyone who has been the victim of, or has any information on, any crime to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency,” he said

“We can assure you that we will always act on concerns and information we receive.”