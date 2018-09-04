Man becomes viral hit after trying to rob shop with pair of nose hair scissors

A 49-YEAR-OLD man has become an unfortunate viral sensation after attempting to rob a convenience store by threatening the cashier with nose hair scissors.

In the early hours of August 31st, a man paid a visit to his local shop.

Unbeknownst to the shop's employee, the mysterious man had plans to rob the store and make off with the money in the till.

And he had just the tool to help him too: a pair of nose hair scissors boasting a blade no more than one inch in length.

However, as Sora News 24 reports, the middle-aged man's daring raid on the shop in Shinjuku, Tokyo, soon unravelled.

Advertisement

"Don't move, get out the money," he warned the shop clerk, flashing the small blade as he talked. It didn't have the desired effect.

Quick as a flash, the cashier exited the shop, leaving the robber looking a little foolish.

With the till and shop's safe both still locked shut, he was unable to get any money, leaving only a tip jar to pilfer from.

Unfortunately for the assailant, he took a little too long in deciding what to do.

Advertisement

By the time he had regained his senses, it was too late - the police had arrived on the scene and quickly made the arrest.

The 49-year-old has since become a viral hit in his native Japan, where his story has been the source of much amusement.

The only obvious consolation is that his nose hair must have been on point.