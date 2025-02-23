Man hospitalised following suspected hit-and-run in Derry

A MAN has been treated in hospital following a suspected hit-and-run incident in Derry.

Police received a report that a man had been struck by a car in the Central Drive area of the city shortly before 1.10am on Saturday.

Members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital for injuries to his head and his ankle.

Police are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened to contact them.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage which might assist us," said Inspector Craig of the PSNI.