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New animal protection society seeks to end fox hunting and greyhound racing in Ireland
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New animal protection society seeks to end fox hunting and greyhound racing in Ireland

A NEW society established to protect animals in Ireland has vowed to bring an end to fox hunting and greyhound racing.

The National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) was formally launched this week.

It was established last year through the merger of the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

This week it outlined a five-year strategy for the organisation which it plans to follow to make a positive impact on the treatment of animals across the country.

Within this it has committed to strengthening laws on dog breeding and horse-drawn vehicles, and revealed plans to pursue the banning of fox hunting for sport and greyhound racing.

“Every day, our teams work across Ireland to rescue, rehabilitate and protect animals, while supporting communities and strengthening awareness of animal welfare,” the organisation confirmed in its strategy report.

“Our vision is an Ireland where animals are free from cruelty and protected from harm, and where compassion for them is at the heart of our national values,” they added.

“Our mission is to prevent cruelty, protect animals, and strengthen the systems, standards and attitudes that safeguard animal welfare in Ireland.”

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See More: Animals, Fox Hunting, Greyhound Racing, Ireland, NPSCA

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