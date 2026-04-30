New law bans sale of cigarettes to anyone born after 2008

A NEW law makes it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born after 2008.

The Tobacco and Vapes Act, passed by the UK Government this week, will apply to Northern Ireland once it takes effect next year,

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has welcomed the news, which is set to create a “smoke-free generation”.

“Tobacco is uniquely harmful; no other consumer product kills two thirds of its users,’ he said.

“Smoking is the leading cause of preventable illness and premature death, killing over 2,000 people every year in Northern Ireland,” he added.

“It is also a major cause of health inequalities, with the lung cancer rate in our most deprived areas two and a half times that of the least deprived.”

As of 2027, it will be illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009.

From October 29, 2026, it will also be illegal to sell non-nicotine vapes and other nicotine products to under 18s.

The legislation also provides new powers to reduce the harm from second-hand smoke and better regulate retailers of vapes and nicotine products.

“The Tobacco and Vapes Act is a landmark public health milestone, creating a smoke free generation for our children and young people,” Minister Nesbitt said.

“This significant piece of legislation will save lives and protect future generations from the harm of tobacco and nicotine addiction,” he added.

“This will also reduce the long-term pressure on Health and Social Care (HSC) services.”

Currently 15 per cent of all 11 to 18 year olds in Northern Ireland vape,

The trend has been described as “concerning” by Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride.

“The rise in the use of vapes among young people is concerning given the evidence of a gateway effect between vaping and subsequent cigarette use.

“Vapes carry the risk of addiction and the long-term risks will not become apparent for some time,” he said.

“The consumption of nicotine in children and young people can impact on brain development, leading to long-term consequences such as learning and anxiety disorders.”

He added: “This Act will protect our children and young people from the harm that nicotine causes.

“We also want to support those who are already dependent on nicotine.

“I would encourage anyone who smokes or vapes to use this opportunity to join the smoke-free generation and quit.

“There is no safe level of tobacco consumption, all tobacco is harmful.

“You can get help to stop smoking with HSC services in Community Pharmacies, GP Practices and local Trusts.”

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