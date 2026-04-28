Teenager dies and child left in critical condition following two-car collision

A TEENAGER has died after being involved in a two-car collision in Belfast.

The boy, who was aged 16 and from Tipperary in southern Ireland, was a passenger in one of cars involved in the incident, which happened on the morning of April 26.

A Black Volkswagen Golf and a silver Volkswagen Passat collided on the Belfast Road at Nutts Corner just before 8am that day.

Detective Inspector Stewart, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, confirmed: “Officers attended alongside emergency partners, and a male passenger in the Passat, who was aged 16 and from the Tipperary area, passed away at the scene.”

He added: "The driver of the Passat sustained minor injuries, while two other passengers are still in hospital, including a 10-year-old child who remains in a critical condition.”

“The driver of the black Golf has been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences,” Det Insp Stewart confirmed.

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 348 of 26/04/26,” Det Insp Stewart said.

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