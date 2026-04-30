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Arrests made after arson attack on home with resident inside
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Arrests made after arson attack on home with resident inside

A MAN and a woman have been arrested after a flat was set alight in Armagh while a person was inside it.

Police were called to the incident in the Railway Street area of the city at around 10.30pm on April 28.

“The resident was inside the property at the time when the rear windows were smashed and the property set alight,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Officers attended arrested a 33-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences including arson with intent to endanger life and criminal damage,” they added.

Both remain in custody and the police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1864 28/04/26,” they said in a statement.

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See More: Armagh, Arson

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