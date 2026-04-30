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Ireland will get two full moons in May - here's when you can see them
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Ireland will get two full moons in May - here's when you can see them

THERE will be two full moons visible in Ireland next month.

The first will be visible across Ireland and the UK this week.

This May full moon is widely known as the ‘Flower Moon’, named due to the fact that it appears at the height of spring.

It will rise on Friday, May 1 at around 6.20pm.

An almost full moon pictured over the Kildare sky this week, which will become the Flower Moon tomorrow

This year’s Flower Moon is particularly special as it is also a micromoon, meaning it is slightly smaller and dimmer than usual full moons.

Another full moon is set to appear at the end of the month, with the Blue Moon due to be visible to us on May 31.

A full moon is when the moon appears as a complete circle in the sky.

We see it as a circle because the whole side of the moon facing the earth is lit up by the sun's rays.

The moon produces no visible light of its own, so we can only see the parts of it that are lit up by other objects.

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See More: Flower Moon, Full Moon, Ireland

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