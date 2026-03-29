Irish Post Shop
Man in critical condition following Dublin assault
News

Man in critical condition following Dublin assault

File photo (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following an early-morning assault in Dublin.

The incident occurred in Amiens Street in the North Wall area at around 2.35am on Saturday.

The man was subsequently taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí have conducted a technical examination of the scene and have urged anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Amiens Street between 2.30am and 2.50am on Saturday and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Dublin

Related
News 2 days ago

Lockers introduced across Dublin in cycle safety pilot scheme

By: Fiona Audley

News 5 days ago

Arrest made after 5.5kg of cannabis seized in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 1 week ago

Vogue Williams ready for action as Dublin St Patrick’s Parade set to get underway

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Business 2 days ago

Sisk awarded contract to redevelop Edgbaston Stadium

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Northern Ireland first to offer miscarriage leave payment to parents

By: Fiona Audley

Irish History 2 days ago

The quiet legacy of Ireland’s cillíní

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

CERN director-general awarded honorary doctorate from University College Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Historic US documents loaned to Northern Ireland reveal 'deep links' between nations

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Public asked for opinions on extending Sunday trading hours in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley