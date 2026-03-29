Man in critical condition following Dublin assault

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following an early-morning assault in Dublin.

The incident occurred in Amiens Street in the North Wall area at around 2.35am on Saturday.

The man was subsequently taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí have conducted a technical examination of the scene and have urged anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Amiens Street between 2.30am and 2.50am on Saturday and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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