Woman dies in Co. Antrim collision involving car and bus

A WOMAN has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim involving a car and a bus.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning on the Ballyrobin Road in Templepatrick.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver of the bus sustained serious injuries.

"Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision, involving a bus and a black Citroen C1, at approximately 8am on Saturday morning," said Detective Inspector Stewart from the PSNI.

"Officers attended alongside emergency services partners, however, the driver of the Citroen was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The driver of the bus, a man in his sixties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

"The Ballyrobin Road remains closed at this time."

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have footage that could assist the investigation, to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference 341 of February 14.

