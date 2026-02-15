Police name young woman who died in Co. Antrim collision

POLICE have named a woman who died in a two-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim on Saturday as 23-year-old Claudia Jaczyk.

Ms Jaczyk, from the Newtownabbey area, died after her Citreon C1 car was involved in a collision with a bus at around 8am yesterday on the Ballyrobin Road in Templepatrick.

The driver of the bus, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A tribute to Ms Jaczyk has described her as 'a wonderful, kind and warm-hearted person'.

"She was only 23 years old and had her whole life ahead of her — full of plans, dreams and hopes for the future," read a GoFundMe appeal set up to support the family.

"She had recently started nursing studies, as it was her dream to help others.

"She was a wonderful, kind and warm-hearted person who always thought of others."

It added: "Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We kindly ask for privacy and respect.

"The funds raised will help the family cover expenses and other unforeseen costs during this extremely challenging and heart-breaking period."

A statement this morning from the PSNI read: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that the woman who sadly died following a collision involving a bus and a car on the Ballyrobin Road on Saturday, February 14, was 23-year-old Claudia Jaczyk from the Newtownabbey area.

"Diversions which were in place have since been lifted and the road reopened."

Police urged anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have footage that could assist the investigation, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 341 of February 14.

